GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 18, 2022) U.S. service members conduct a boarding on a stateless fishing vessel transiting international waters the Gulf of Oman as a rigid-hull inflatable boat and patrol coastal ship USS Chinook (PC 9) sail nearby, Jan. 18. (U.S. Navy photo) (Photo by U.S. Navy)
US service members conduct a boarding on a stateless fishing vessel transiting international waters the Gulf of Oman as a rigid-hull inflatable boat and patrol coastal ship USS Chinook (PC 9) sail nearby on January 18, 2022. (US Navy)

US Navy intercepts fishing boat smuggling ammunition in Gulf of Oman

Reuters
The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet said on Saturday it had intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling “more than 50 tonnes of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets” in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen on December 1.”

“Navy personnel operating from expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) discovered the illicit cargo during a flag verification boarding, marking US 5th Fleet’s second major illegal weapons seizure within a month,” it added in a statement.

