US Navy intercepts fishing boat smuggling ammunition in Gulf of Oman
The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet said on Saturday it had intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling “more than 50 tonnes of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets” in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen on December 1.”
“Navy personnel operating from expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) discovered the illicit cargo during a flag verification boarding, marking US 5th Fleet’s second major illegal weapons seizure within a month,” it added in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Biden, Macron pledge cooperation in Middle East and preventing Iranian nuclear weapon