Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. (File photo: Reuters)
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. (File photo: Reuters)

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed in Qatar for official visit

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is in Qatar for an official state visit which commenced on Monday, the official Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani invited the UAE President to visit and build on the existing brotherly relations between the two nations.

The leaders aim to discuss issues of mutual interest and strengthen bilateral relations during the visit, according to WAM.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s King, Crown Prince congratulate UAE president on 51st National Day

UAE President looks to a future ‘of hope and optimism’ in 51st National Day speech

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar records highest-ever attendance in tournament’s history

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size