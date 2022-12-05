UAE President Sheikh Mohamed in Qatar for official visit

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is in Qatar for an official state visit which commenced on Monday, the official Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani invited the UAE President to visit and build on the existing brotherly relations between the two nations.

The leaders aim to discuss issues of mutual interest and strengthen bilateral relations during the visit, according to WAM.

