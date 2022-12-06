Qatar scraps Hayya card as entry requirement for GCC residents, citizens

Qatar has removed the ‘Hayya’ card as a requirement for entry to the Gulf state currently hosting the FIFA World Cup, the Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday, GCC residents without tickets to the World Cup or a ‘Hayya’ card will be permitted to enter the country through all access points.

In November, Qatar changed its entry rules to allows fans without tickets entrance into the Gulf country to enjoy all the football action of the knockout stages in football fan zones.

The ‘Hayya’ card formerly doubled as an entry permit to Qatar and is still required for stadium access along with the match ticket.

The identification document is personalized and required by everyone attending the FIFA World Cup matches. It also provides free public transport access in Qatar.

The international sporting event in Qatar has attracted record attendance according to an Al Arabiya English report from Sunday.

A report published by FIFA on its Qatar 2022 portal suggested that after 13 days and 48 matches, the first edition of the tournament to be hosted in the Middle Eastern region has seen a record turnout, with an average of 96 percent occupancy, higher than the corresponding 2.17 million figure recorded during its 2018 edition in Russia.

The tournament kicked off on November 20 and is set to run until December 18.

