UAE President Sheikh Mohamed receives President of Israel
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met with President of Israel Isaac Herzog who is on a working visit to the UAE to participate in the Abu Dhabi Space Debate.
Israel normalized diplomatic relations with the UAE and its Gulf neighbor Bahrain two years ago under US sponsorship.
Sheikh Mohamed met with President Herzog and his wife, First Lady Michal Herzog, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Monday, state news agency WAM reported.
The two leaders discussed areas of collaboration between the UAE and Israel and their interest in promoting progress and stability across the region.
They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.
The meeting highlighted the role of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate in facilitating dialogue between participants in the global space sector to explore opportunities for sustainable growth and collaboration.
Sheikh Mohamed and President Herzog confirmed the importance of boosting UAE-Israel cooperation in the space sector.
