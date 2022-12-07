Russia’s Putin, UAE President discuss OPEC+, oil price cap: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held a phone call on Wednesday to discuss OPEC+ cooperation and a Western price cap imposed on Russian oil, the Kremlin said.
In a statement, the Kremlin said attempts to impose the cap by some Western countries were contradictory to the “principles of global trade.”
