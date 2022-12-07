Theme
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Saint Petersburg. (Supplied: WAM)
Russia’s Putin, UAE President discuss OPEC+, oil price cap: Kremlin

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russian President Vladimir Putin and the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held a phone call on Wednesday to discuss OPEC+ cooperation and a Western price cap imposed on Russian oil, the Kremlin said.

In a statement, the Kremlin said attempts to impose the cap by some Western countries were contradictory to the “principles of global trade.”

