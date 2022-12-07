UAE’s foreign trade volume grew 19 pct in first nine months of 2022: Dubai ruler

The United Arab Emirates’ global trade grew by 19 percent in the first nine months of 2022, Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum tweeted on Wednesday.

The country’s foreign trade volume is expected to reach 2.2 trillion dirhams ($599 billion) by the end of 2022, he added, compared to 1.9 trillion dirhams in 2021.

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade also grew by 18.9 percent in the first nine months of 2022 year-on-year to reach 1.637 trillion dirhams, the minister of state for foreign trade Thani Al Zeyoudi tweeted on Wednesday.

These figures reflect the foresight of the #UAE's leadership in expanding our foreign trade agenda – and also underline why raising foreign trade to AED4 trillion and increasing non-oil exports to AED800 billion are central goals of the "We Are the Emirates 2031" initiative. pic.twitter.com/OxmM5HoEQx — د. ثاني الزيودي (@ThaniAlZeyoudi) December 7, 2022

