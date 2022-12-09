Qatar Emir, Fujairah ruler among GCC, Arab leaders in Riyadh for summits with China

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Riyadh on Friday to participate in the China-Gulf summit and the China-Arab summit which will be held with leaders from Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Arab states.

At King Khalid International Airport, the Emir was received by Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh; Prince Mansour bin Khalid al-Saud, Saudi Ambassador to Qatar; Bandar bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, ambassador of Qatar to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for the Arab States.

The inaugural China-Arab summit is set to take place in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Friday.

The ruler of UAE emirate Fujairah Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed al-Sharqi also arrived in Riyadh representing the UAE's delegation participating in the summit.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was among the first Arab leaders to arrive in Riyadh Thursday in preparation for the China-Arab summit, which is expected to host rulers from the GCC, including the UAE, and the wider Arab world.

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal, Sudan’s Sovereign Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Tunisia’s President Kais Saied and Libya’s Presidency Council head Mohammed al-Menfi also landed in Riyadh.

The summits coincide with the official state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom.

The visit has seen the two countries sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries and ink several agreements and memorandums of understanding including on hydrogen energy and encouragement of direct investment.

