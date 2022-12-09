Saudi's ACWA Power signs $1.5 bln agreement with Power China

Saudi Arabia’s private utility ACWA Power said it has signed a $1.5 billion agreement with Power China, Al Arabiya reported on Friday.

It is the latest in a series of agreement and several memorandums of understanding including on hydrogen energy and encouragement of direct investment during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the Kingdom.

Dozens of agreements have been signed between Saudi Arabia and China covering several sectors in the fields of green energy, green hydrogen, photovoltaic energy, information technology, cloud services, transportation, logistics, medical industries, housing and construction factories.

Xi’s visit to the Kingdom will run until December 9 during which a Saudi-China summit headed by King Salman and the Chinese president, with the participation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will be held.

