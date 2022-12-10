Dubai super fan ‘very impressed’ with ‘meticulous’ World Cup Qatar 2022

A Dubai football super fan has said he has been “very impressed” with the meticulous” FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after soaking up the atmosphere at three mega games in Doha.

Monty Guhathakurta, 40, told Al Arabiya English he visited Qatar to watch three matches in the Group Stages; Spain vs Germany match, Belgium vs Morocco match, and Portugal vs Uruguay.

“The wait was over, and I finally got to experience my first ever FIFA World Cup 2022 in Doha,” said the Dubai resident. “Upon arriving at the airport, we football fans were greeted by locals with the traditional Arabic coffee and dates.”

“The locals in Doha are very friendly and some locals were also offering local food to football fans on the way to stadiums as getting to stadiums is a bit of a walk from metro stations and bus stops.”

Indian-born Guhathakurta, who works in the automobile industry, has played football all his life until multiple injuries forced him to stop playing the sport.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 was his first-ever World Cup.

“I was impressed with the infrastructure in terms of public transportation that has been arranged for the FIFA World Cup, where there are many buses available and the metro system is state-of-the-art.”

“Overall i was impressed with how Qatar and FIFA have meticulously planned everything for fans to enjoy a hassle-free FIFA World Cup.”

“The volunteers and security personnel are always there and ready to help the travelling football fans in terms of direction or any other queries that we may have.”

Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup in the tournament’s history.

Football's greatest tournament will run until December 18.

Saturday will see the last two quarter-finals of the World Cup after Friday’s surprise matches in Doha.

The first quarter-final saw Croatia knock out early favorites Brazil on penalties.

The second quarter-final also went to penalties with Argentina beating their face-off against the Netherlands.

