The United Arab Emirates’ Rashid Rover – the Arab world’s first mission to the Moon – was launched on December 11, 2022. (Twitter)
UAE’s Rashid Rover, the Arab world’s first mission to the Moon, is launched

The United Arab Emirates’ Rashid Rover – the Arab world’s first mission to the Moon – was launched on Sunday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) announced on its official Twitter account.

The launch came after it was previously postponed for “pre-flight checkouts.”



The launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the UAE’s Rashid rover successfully took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Rashid rover - built by Emirati engineers from the UAE’s Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) - is to be sent to regions of the Moon unexplored by humans.

It marks the UAE’s first Moon mission, with more rovers to be developed in the future.

