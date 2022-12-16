British hairdresser scoops $2.7million in UAE’s Mahzooz draw

A British mother-of-one in the United Arab Emirates has become a multi-millionaire after scooping $2.72 million (Dh10 million) in the Mahzooz weekly draw – in only the second time she had entered the draw.

Inger, who has been living in the UAE for the past 10 years, won the top prize in the 106th Super Saturday Draws, which took place on December 10, 2022 – becoming the first ever woman to scoop the jackpot.

Inger had only ever entered Mahzooz twice. The first time was two years ago and she won $10 (Dh35) which she used as credit to enter the draw on December 10. The random numbers she chose ended up being the winning numbers: 22, 23, 25, 27 and 34.

The 31st multi-millionaire of Mahzooz used to be a hair stylist but took a sabbatical year to care for her one-year-old son.

Inger plans to open a beauty salon with her newfound fortune to continue her passion as a stylist.

The winner had set up a vision board at home which highlights financial independence and freedom. “I think it will take me some time to fathom the idea that my vision of financial freedom has become a reality,” she said. “Having so many opportunities for me and my family will change the way I live.”

“This is a huge win, but I want to stay grounded. I will not allow it to change me as a person.”

She added: “When I received the congratulatory call from Mahzooz, I couldn't believe what I heard, got very suspicious and thought it was a joke. So, I called a friend to ask her to verify the matter online. As soon as she did, she called me crying to confirm that I was the winner.”

Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, said, to date, Mahzooz has given away almost $100million in prize money to around 215,000 winners.

