General view of the Abu Dhabi city is seen from observation deck of Emirates Towers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 23, 2018. (Reuters)
General view of the Abu Dhabi city. (Reuters)

IIT Delhi offers 500 Ph.D. fellowships as plans for Abu Dhabi campus get underway

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Supplementing the ongoing efforts to set up a campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Abu Dhabi, IIT Delhi has announced that it is offering 500 fully-funded Ph.D. fellowships for international students, including eligible students from the Gulf, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM)

This will mean students who graduate from the planned IIT campus in Abu Dhabi will have opportunities to pursue higher studies in India in the same streams and structures as they academically pursue in the UAE.

“The institute is coming up with a new curriculum in 2023,” IIT Delhi announced. The new curriculum will take into account thedemands of its proposed overseas campuses.

In addition to the UAE, offshore campuses of IIT are being planned in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Tanzania and Malaysia.

IIT Delhi has announced that its former Dean for Academics will be the coordinator for launching the Abu Dhabi campus.

As reported last month, IIT Delhi has identified the Department of Education and Knowledge Abu Dhabi (ADEK) as its partner for setting up its campus in the UAE’s capital city.

This followed the visit of a high-level team from the Indian institute to Abu Dhabi and extensive discussions with ADEK officials and other stakeholders in the project, Subhas Sarkar, the Minister of State for Education, informed the Lok Sabha, the lower House of India’s Parliament.

If present plans go according to schedule, the IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus will start its operations in 2024. The first batch of students will start their academic session there in September of that year.


