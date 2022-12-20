UAE announces holiday for private sector employees on New Year’s Day
Officials in the United Arab Emirates have announced that January 1 will be the first public holiday of 2023 to celebrate the new year.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization announced o Tuesday that Sunday, January 1, 2023, would be an official paid holiday in the country for all private sector employees.
While the holiday falls on a Sunday – meaning many will not be working - those still abiding by the old working week will be given a paid holiday.
In 2023, the next public holiday after New Year’s Day will be Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan, in April. Next up is Arafat Day, the second day of the week-long Hajj pilgrimage, set to take place in June, followed by Eid al-Adha, set to fall on the last weekend of June.
The next public holiday will mark Islamic New Year on July 21, followed by Prophet Mohammed's birthday, with a public holiday on September 29.
The holiday for the UAE’s 52nd National Day falls on December 2 and 3.
Holidays for 2023
January 1: New Year's Day
April 20 to 23: Eid Al Fitr
June 27: Arafat Day
June 28 to 30: Eid Al Adha
July 21: Islamic New Year
September 29: Prophet Mohammed’s birthday
December 2 and 3: UAE National Day
