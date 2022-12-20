UAE announces holiday for private sector employees on New Year’s Day

Officials in the United Arab Emirates have announced that January 1 will be the first public holiday of 2023 to celebrate the new year.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization announced o Tuesday that Sunday, January 1, 2023, would be an official paid holiday in the country for all private sector employees.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

While the holiday falls on a Sunday – meaning many will not be working - those still abiding by the old working week will be given a paid holiday.

In 2023, the next public holiday after New Year’s Day will be Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan, in April. Next up is Arafat Day, the second day of the week-long Hajj pilgrimage, set to take place in June, followed by Eid al-Adha, set to fall on the last weekend of June.

The next public holiday will mark Islamic New Year on July 21, followed by Prophet Mohammed's birthday, with a public holiday on September 29.

The holiday for the UAE’s 52nd National Day falls on December 2 and 3.

Holidays for 2023

January 1: New Year's Day

April 20 to 23: Eid Al Fitr

June 27: Arafat Day

June 28 to 30: Eid Al Adha

July 21: Islamic New Year

September 29: Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day

Read more:

Looking ahead to 2023: When is the UAE’s next public holiday?