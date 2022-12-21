New Year's Eve: Top places to watch Dubai's spectacular firework displays this year

Every year, the United Arab Emirates is famed for its annual spectacular and record-breaking firework displays to usher in a new year – and this December 31 promises to be another showstopping night of celebrations.

From pyrotechnic displays, dazzling fireworks and drone shows, residents and tourists across the emirate will have a plethora of options to herald the arrival of 2023.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

NYE fireworks in Dubai

Once again, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa - the tallest building on the planet – will be at the center of celebrations with onlookers to experience a cutting-edge laser light and fireworks show to illuminate the famed facade, with the Dubai Fountain at the building’s base earmarked to dance in sync with the show.

The light show aims to set a new world record for the largest laser display, while the light beams will travel the longest distance yet recorded.

Across Dubai, organizers behind the Dubai Shopping Festival are putting on a bumper New Year’s Eve roster of celebrations to usher in 2023, including firework displays, headline concerts featuring chart topper Kylie Minogue and spectacular drones.

The highest-selling female Australian singer of all time, Kylie Minogue, is to headline a show-stopping concert at Atlantis The Palm in the final hours of 2022.

The 'Spinning Around' singer will make a welcome return to the resort, after performing at its grand opening party back in 2008. The theme for this year’s gala is 'A Night with the Stars', and the event will include a hit-filled performance from Minogue. Guests will also have front-row seats to one of Dubai’s biggest fireworks displays as the clock strikes midnight.

Visitors can look forward to hearing songs from the hugely popular Aussie including 'Can’t Get You Out of My Head,' 'All The Lovers' and 'The Loco-Motion' as they prepare to ring in 2023.

The Grammy Award winning star will bring an added sprinkling of stardust to proceedings at the Asateer Tent when she will perform at the special Gala Dinner to see in the New Year.

Residents will be also dazzled by night with the sparkles and glitters of a huge organized display at The Beach Opposite JBR and Bluewaters, where visitors and residents can also look forward to the DSF Drones Light Show.

The free-to-watch shows involve a swarm of 500 drones soaring hundreds of meters above ground, entertaining crowds with spectacular lights and displaying dazzling patterns and messages in the night-sky.

The show will feature two light shows, with the first inspired by day-in-the-life of a tourist, taking the audience on a journey through a journey of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

The second show – based in a futuristic metaverse – will give residents an immersive glimpse into Dubai two decades from now.

Residents can also ring in the New Year seven times this New Year’s Eve, if they are planning to head to Global Village on December 31 as the New Year is marked in different time zones.

Fireworks will commence at 8:00 pm to mark New Year in the Philippines, 9:00 pm, to mark New Year in Thailand, 10:00 pm to mark New Year in Bangladesh, 10.30pm to mark New Year in India, 11:00 pm to mark New Year in Pakistan, 12:00 am to mark New Year in the UAE and 1am to mark New Year in Turkey.

At The Pointe, visitors will be able to catch the fireworks at Atlantis, the Palm; Palm West Beach and Club Vista Mare, plus be treated to the cool fountain show, live entertainment and plenty of dining options.

Meanwhile, at Festival City Mall spectators will be wowed by the IMAGINE water and laser show and a glittering five-minute firework show to bring in 2023.

Elsewhere in the UAE

Over in Abu Dhabi, Yas Island is to host two fireworks shows on New Year’s Eve

While the destination will have its traditional fireworks at midnight to welcome in next year, it will also have an earlier show at 9pm on December 31.

This will allow families with younger children to see the light spectacle instead of having to stay up and wait until midnight. In addition to the show, Yas Island will also be lit up with colorful lights for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah is hoping to break another Guinness World Record with its display.

Similar to last year’s, the pyro-musical show will cover a stretch of 4.7km along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village.

Read more:

Fireworks show, celebrity performers planned across the UAE on NYE to ring in 2022