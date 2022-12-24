UAE orders arrest of company director who faked employing Emiratis for Nafis benefits

The UAE Public Prosecution has ordered the arrest of a private company director who was proven to have faked the employment of Emirati citizens, state press agency WAM reported on Friday.

The suspect allegedly forged e-documents, faked employment contracts, and falsely stated that his company had hired Emirati citizens, with the aim of obtaining the benefits and financial support provided by the Nafis and various Emiratization programs.

Nafis is a federal program seeking to increasing the involvement of the UAE citizens in the country’s private sector over the next five years.

The program additionally offers a wide-ranging support ecosystem including salary support schemes, unemployment benefits, and on the job training.

The UAE Attorney-General, received a report about the fraud from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization and ordered an investigation into the matter, which revealed that the company director committed these actions and falsely hired over 40 citizens, aided by several company employees.

The Attorney-General urged officials from relevant private sector entities to be responsible and perform their roles in qualifying Emirati cadres and improving their skills, as well as contributing to the process of economic development.

