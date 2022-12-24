UAE to send generators to heat cold Ukraine homes as war rages on

The UAE will send 2,500 electricity generators to power civilian houses affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Emirates News Agency on Saturday reported that 1,200 of the 2,500 units will be transported to Warsaw on Saturday before being delivered to Ukraine. The remaining units should be delivered before January.

Reem bint al-Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, was quoted as saying by WAM that the aid is part of the country’s “continuous efforts to mitigate the humanitarian repercussions of the Ukrainian crisis.”

The generators are reported to have a power output of 3.5 and 8 kilowatts. According to online sources, depending on the type of fuel used, the generators are capable of powering a conservative household for about five to eight hours at a stretch.

This is dependent on the electricity consumption of each appliance. Air conditioners can be powered by these generators, according to the same sources.

The aid is part of a $100 million humanitarian relief package to Ukraine from the UAE.

So far, the Gulf state has flown eight planes carrying 360 tons of food supplies, medical aid and ambulances for Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.

Earlier this week, Russia launched kamikaze drones at electrical infrastructure in and around the Ukrainian capital, the latest in a series of strikes that have left millions without power as temperatures drop below freezing.

The attacks, which began in October as Russia suffered a string of battlefield defeats following its February invasion, have destroyed at least 50 percent of the country’s power infrastructure, according to the United Nations.

Washington and its allies have pledged tens of millions of dollars to repair and replace targeted equipment while supplying air defense systems that have helped Ukraine protect critical infrastructure from Russian missiles and drones.

With Reuters

