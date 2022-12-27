Year-long paid leave announced for UAE citizens in govt. sector to build own projects

UAE nationals in the federal government sector can opt for a year-long paid leave to establish or manage an entrepreneurial project, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced on Tuesday.

The entrepreneurship leave for self-employment, which was approved by the council of ministers headed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in July, will come into effect on January 2, 2023.

It falls under the purview of the ‘Projects of the 50,’ a series of developmental and economic projects that aim to accelerate the UAE’s development.

The project covers several key sectors including the economy, entrepreneurship, advanced skills, digital economy, space and technology.

“The entrepreneurship leave for self-employment aims to empower the UAE national cadres and talents and motivate them to approach the world of entrepreneurship and explore its fields, which will reflect positively on the future national economy,” the Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

Eligible employees are allowed to combine the entrepreneurship leave for self-employment, unpaid leave, and annual leave, the report said.

“The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has also prepared a detailed guide for economic projects and establishments that contribute to the revitalization of the country's economy, including details that help the authorities when considering their employees' requests for entrepreneurship leave for self-employment,” Laila Obaid al-Suwaidi, Acting Director-General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources was quoted as saying by WAM.

The UAE government will reportedly work to launch partnerships with business incubators and companies in the private sector and to build the capabilities of employees who have obtained the time off for self-employment. A support ecosystem would be set up with these establishments.

