Dubai’s DXB expects 2 million passengers through holiday season, issues travel alert

Dubai’s DXB International Airport has issued a travel alert for passengers travelling between Wednesday and January 3 on account of the high-traffic holiday season.

Dubai Airports is expecting nearly two million passengers to pass through during the holiday season and through New Year.

The international hub expects up to 245,000 passengers daily from now until January 3, with January 2 expected to be the busiest with 257,000 passengers.

Dubai airports said in a statement on Tuesday that is “working closely with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth airport experience for arriving and departing passengers.”

It has urged travelers to follow a few simple steps to beat the holiday rush:

Use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process Plan extra time to get to and through the airport due to expected road delays Use online and self-service options wherever available Travelers flying from Terminal 3 can use Emirate's early and self-service check-in facilities Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport. The public transportation system stops at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. It will be operational round the clock from December 31 to January 1. The pickup and drop off zones at the airport entrances will be reserved for public transport and authorized vehicles. Friends and family have been advised to use the car park areas and valet instead.

DXB’s average daily passenger numbers have risen almost back to pre-pandemic levels on the back of strong recovery throughout 2022, making this latest seasonal peak one of busiest since 2019.

December has been exceptionally busy for DXB due to a combination of factors including the seasonal influx of visitors, the recently concluded World Cup football event in Doha.

