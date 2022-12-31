Theme
Portugal’s forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Portugal and Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 28, 2022. (AFP)
FACTBOX: Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr

Reuters
Factbox on Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year deal on Friday.

EARLY DAYS

  • Born Feb. 5, 1985 in Funchal, Madeira.
  • Plays youth team football at Nacional before joining Sporting in 2002. MANCHESTER UNITED (2003-09)
  • United manager Alex Ferguson signs the 18-year-old for 12.24 million pounds ($14.80 million) in August 2003.
  • In 2006-07, United win the title and Ronaldo is named England's Footballer of the Year.
  • Celebrates League and Champions League double in the 2007-08 season, finishing as Europe's top scorer with 42 goals.
  • Caps 2008 season by winning the Ballon d'Or.
  • In 2008-09, helps United to the Premier League title and League Cup.
  • Scores 118 goals in 291 appearances for United.

REAL MADRID (2009-18)

  • Signs for 80 million pounds from United in 2009, a world record fee at the time.
  • Scores 46 goals in the 2011-12 LaLiga season as Real win the title. * Scores a record 17 goals in the Champions League in 2013-14 as Real secure a 10th European title.
  • Scores the decisive spot kick in penalty shootout against Atletico to give Real their 11th Champions League title in 2016.
  • Wins the Ballon d'Or in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.
  • Finishes as Real Madrid's all-time top scorer with 451 goals.

JUVENTUS (2018-21)

  • Signs for the Turin club in July 2018 for a reported fee of 100 million euros, the highest ever for a player over 30.
  • Scores 21 goals as Juve win their eighth consecutive Scudetto, thereby becoming the first player to win league titles in England, Spain and Italy.
  • Comes in third place for the 2019 Best FIFA Men's Player Award, behind Lionel Messi and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.
  • Nets 31 times to finish as the second-highest goalscorer in the 2019-20 Serie A season as Juventus again win the title.
  • Juve, however, get knocked out by Olympique Lyonnais in the round of 16 in the Champions League.
  • Wins the Serie A golden boot for 2020-21 with 29 goals but the Italian giants fail to win the league, finishing fourth.
  • Finishes with 101 goals in 134 games across all competitions.

MANCHESTER UNITED (2021-22)

  • Re-signs for the Premier League club in August 2021 for a fee of 15 million euros plus eight million euros in performance-related add-ons.
  • Becomes the first player to score in five consecutive Champions League matches in a single season for an English club.
  • Reaches 807 goals to become top scorer in professional football history
  • Manchester United get knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 in the Champions League and finish sixth in Premier League.
  • Nets 18 times to become the third-highest Premier League goalscorer.
  • Scores 24 goals across all competitions to become the team's top scorer for the season.
  • Wins the Manchester United Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.
  • Ends the season trophyless for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign.

PORTUGAL (2003-)

  • Makes Portugal debut in August 2003.
  • Helps side to runners-up spot at Euro 2004.
  • Portugal are eliminated from the 2010 World Cup by Spain in the last 16.
  • Portugal go out in the group stage at the 2014 World Cup with Ronaldo clearly struggling with injury.
  • In 2016, helps Portugal win their first European title as they beat France 1-0 in the final.
  • Captains Portugal to victory over the Netherlands in the 2018-19 Nations League final.
  • Scores against France at Euro 2020, equalling former Iran captain Ali Daei's international record of 109 goals.
  • Wins the Euro 2020 Golden Boot with five goals and one assist.
  • In September 2021 surpasses Daei's record after scoring twice against Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers.
  • Plays his fifth World Cup with Portugal at Qatar 2022
  • Becomes the first player to score in five World Cups after netting a penalty against Ghana in a Group H match.
  • Portugal get knocked out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals by Morocco.

