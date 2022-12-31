Security staff and marine boats: Dubai gears up to man New Year’s celebrations

Thousands of staff are gearing up to man Dubai’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, including security guards, volunteers and fire and rescue services, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

Dubai will host a number of celebrations to ring in the end of 2022 and welcome 2023 including its famed fireworks displays, concerts and parties taking place across the emirate from the Burj Khalifa, to JBR and the Palm.

In a bid to manage celebrations, authorities will deploy more than 10,500 staff including 5,800 security guards and 1,420 volunteers, Major General Saif Muhair al Mazrouei of Dubai police said at a press conference, WAM reported.

Al Mazrouei, the acting assistant commandant for operations affairs at Dubai Police, said there will also be more than 3,600 security patrols and vehicles as well as 45 marine boats across the 30 locations where celebrations and fireworks will take place.

In a bid to ensure maximum protection for spectators, the “Dubai Civil Defense carried out several evacuation drills with various strategic partners at event sites to ensure the safety, protection and happiness of the public,” Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, assistant director general of Dubai Civil Defense for Fire and Rescue, said at Friday’s press conference.

The Dubai Mall metro station and a number of streets including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, The Lower Deck of the Financial Center Road and Al Sukook Street will also close early in the evening.



NYE fireworks in Dubai

Burj Khalifa - the tallest building on the planet – will be at the center of celebrations with onlookers to experience a cutting-edge laser light and fireworks show to illuminate the famed facade, with the Dubai Fountain at the building’s base earmarked to dance in sync with the show.

Residents can also be dazzled by night with the sparkles and glitters of a huge, organized display at The Beach, opposite JBR and Bluewaters, where visitors and residents can await the DSF Drones Light Show.

Global Village will mark the New Year aligned with different time zones of the countries that have a presence at the fair.

At The Pointe, visitors will be able to catch the fireworks at Atlantis, the Palm; Palm West Beach and Club Vista Mare, and be treated to a cool fountain show, live entertainment and plenty of dining options.

Meanwhile, at Festival City Mall, spectators will be wowed by the IMAGINE water and laser show and a glittering five-minute firework show to bring in 2023.

