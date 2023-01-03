Retailers begin slashing prices after Dubai removes 30 pct tax on alcohol sales

Retailers have begun slashing prices on licensed beverages after a decision by the Dubai Municipality to remove a 30 percent tax on alcohol for 2023.

Dubai Municipality confirmed on Monday that the decision affects companies selling alcoholic beverages in the emirate and licensed retailers had been informed.

In a tweet, it confirmed collection of the tax had been temporarily suspended. The change took immediate effect on January 1.

“Kindly note that Dubai Municipality has temporarily stopped collecting the 30 per cent fee from alcoholic beverage companies for a period of one year from the beginning of 01/01/2023 to the end of 12/31/2023,” it said.

“The companies authorized to sell in the emirate of Dubai have been notified of the decision.”

Tyrone Reid, CEO of Maritime & Mercantile International (MMI), an off-licence chain, told Al Arabiya English in a statement they welcomed the decision and changes had already been put into force.

“Following the announcement by the Government of Dubai to remove the 30% municipality tax on sales of alcoholic beverages, we are pleased to announce that this will be reflected across all alcoholic beverage products in all our 21 MMI stores in Dubai, effective 1st January.”

Meanwhile, at African & Eastern, another off-licence chain, workers in its Dubai’s Motor City branch were busy marking down the sale of licensed beverages across the store on Monday.

“Everything is going down,” a worker said. “Everything is so much cheaper now.”

Both MMI and African Eastern also sent out circulars informing customers that from January 1, personal alcohol licenses that are required to buy alcohol in shops will be free.

Prior to this, the license cost about $70 per year.

A valid Emirates ID, or passports for tourists, are still necessary to apply for the license.

