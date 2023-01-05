UAE President, Jordan’s King Abdullah discuss fraternal relations

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Wednesday discussed cooperation between their countries, state press agency WAM reported, during a visit by the king to Sheikh Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

“During the meeting, the UAE President welcomed the Jordanian King and exchanged with him New Year greetings and prayed to Allah Almighty for further progress and prosperity for the two countries, region and the world,” WAM reported on Wednesday.

The King of Jordan arrived in the country on Wednesday on a “fraternal visit” and was welcomed into the UAE by Sheikh Mohamed and a number of Sheikhs.

The UAE and Jordan have a history of strong ties, with Jordan’s King Abdullah regularly visiting the Emirates.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah held talks in Abu Dhabi in June where they reviewed opportunities to develop cooperation in the fields of politics, trade, and investment.

Both countries on Wednesday also condemned the latest developments at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque compound as a “violation of international law.”

