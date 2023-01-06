Police urge driver caution as more wet weather set to lash UAE

More heavy downpours are set to hit the United Arab Emirates on Saturday bringing a warning from police across the country for motorists to take care on the roads.

A cold snap is expected over the weekend, with the country expected to experience temperatures dropping to as low as 4 degrees C in some parts.

Forecasters at the UAE's National Center for Meteorology also expect rain showers and thunderstorms to hit parts of the country, with moderate to heavy showers expected.

It has led to a warning from the UAE’s Ministry of Interior, which said on Twitter: “Due to the exposure of several areas of the country to fluctuations in weather conditions accompanied by heavy rains and winds, please take care and caution while driving the vehicle and avoid valley and places where water flows.”

On Sunday, the rain is expected to have mostly passed, although there could be scattered showers during the day.

It comes after days of rainfall in recent weeks - and one of the wettest years on in record in 2022.

Heavy downpours in July last year forced the UAE to battle floods as it recorded its wettest weather in decades, leading to multiple deaths, almost 2,000 people displaced and submerged homes and buildings.

