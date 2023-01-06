Theme
U.S. special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking, attends an interview with Reuters in Amman, Jordan April 2, 2022. Picture taken April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Jehad Shelbak
US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking, attends an interview with Reuters in Amman, Jordan April 2, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

US envoy to Yemen discusses truce deal with Yemeni officials in Saudi Arabia, Jordan

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking met with senior Yemeni officials in Saudi Arabia and Jordan as part UN-led peace efforts to extend and expand the truce agreement, a statement from the US State Department said on Wednesday.

Lenderking and Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Rashad al-Alimi discussed developments in Yemen, as well as regional and international efforts to revive the truce with the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The Houthis are refusing calls for a ceasefire and have persisted its heinous crimes in Yemen against civilians, while continuing to threaten global energy supplies, the Yemen News Agency (SABA) cited al-Alimi as saying during the meeting.

The US envoy also met with UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg to discuss the international organization’s efforts to advance an inclusive peace process.

“A durable ceasefire and an inclusive Yemeni-led political settlement are the only path forward to end the conflict and reverse Yemen’s dire humanitarian crisis. We urge the Houthis to cooperate with the UN and listen to Yemeni calls for justice, accountability, and peace,” the US State Department said following Lenderking’s meetings this week.

An UN-brokered ceasefire that took effect in April expired on October 2 due to disagreements over payment of salaries for civil servants in Houthi-controlled areas.

