Heavy rain, thunderstorms batter parts of the UAE

Parts of the United Arab Emirates came to a standstill on Saturday as thunderstorms pounded across the emirates and roads quickly flooded shortly after 1:00 p.m.

Standing water reduced traffic to a crawl as skies turned black and thunder cracked out across the country.

It's rain , rain flood high alerts in uae pic.twitter.com/ubTwPWMYVT — Maryam Khan (@MaryamK49427390) January 7, 2023

Residents took to Twitter as lighting was heard across parts of the country, with many rejoicing the rare wet weather.

Beautiful Dubai UAE... Beautiful rain in Dubai now.... pic.twitter.com/aHjxsRpQHc — GOPI CHANDIRAN (@GopiChandiran) January 7, 2023

“Finally! It’s raining,” said one user on the social media platform.

“Beautiful rain in Dubai right now,” another said.

Another wrote: “Usually, we don’t get rain in the UAE, so we never bought an umbrella. It has been 30 minutes inside the car, and we can’t go home.”

Usually, we don’t expect rain in UAE, so we never bought umbrella. It’s been 30 mins inside the car can’t go home. pic.twitter.com/u7sYAfSzZQ — Pradeep Swain 🇮🇳 🇦🇪 (@PradeepEvan) January 7, 2023

Downpours led to warnings from forecasters and security forces across the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a yellow alert for large parts of the Emirates, urging residents to take precautions and warned of reduced visibility.

An amber alert – a sign of hazardous weather - was also issued for some parts of the UAE.

The forecaster issued a warning for motorists to avoid the roads. If necessary, they should “drive with caution and remain vigilant and alert to ensure the safety of all road users and to “turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced.”

According to the NCM, parts of Abu Dhabi, including Yas Island, were battered by heavy rain in the morning.

Areas in Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Ajman also experienced rain.

The lowest temperature this morning was 7.1°C, recorded in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior, also warned of the wet weather saying on Twitter: “Due to the exposure of several areas of the country to fluctuations in weather conditions accompanied by heavy rains and winds, please take care and caution while driving the vehicle and avoid valley and places where water flows.”

