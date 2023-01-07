UAE sends second shipment of household generators to Ukraine

A UAE plane carrying the second shipment of household generators has arrived in Warsaw, Poland, as part of the ongoing assistance sent by the Emirates to help Ukrainian civilians affected by the ongoing crisis.

In December, the UAE announced that it would send 2,500 household generators to civilians affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine that has disrupted energy infrastructure and caused power outages, state news agency WAM reported Friday.

The generators will help civilians in the war-torn country to survive the harsh winter conditions.

The first shipment of 1200 generators were sent last month, while the rest was delivered on Friday.

The support is part of $100 million humanitarian aid package to Ukraine, ordered by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in October last year.

At the time, Reem bint Ebrahim al-Hashimy, minister of state for international cooperation, said the aid stems from the belief of Sheikh Mohamed in the importance of solidarity in times of war and conflict, and the UAE's continued efforts to mitigate the humanitarian impact of the Ukraine crisis.

In response to the United Nations Ukraine Flash Appeal and the Ukraine Situation Regional Refugee Response, UAE has taken the initiative since the onset of the crisis to alleviate the suffering of those affected, having flown eight planes carrying 360 tonnes of food supplies, medical aid and ambulances for Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.

