South Korea President to make state visit to UAE, meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during an official visit from Saturday.



The two heads of state are expected to discuss bilateral ties and ways to further bolster relations, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

The report said that the two leaders will also review regional and international issues of common interest.



The Korean leader is also expected to attend the World Future Energy Summit as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, including meetings with UAE state officials and visits to “strategic development projects,” according to the WAM report.



The two countries share strategic relations going as far back as June 1980.



South Korea opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi in 1987 while the UAE opened its mission in South Korea in 1987.



The UAE president last made an official visit to South Korea in 2019 when he was still the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.



Last year, three South Korean companies signed an agreement to build a $1 billion green hydrogen and ammonia production plant in the UAE. The plant will be built in two phases in the KIZAD Industrial Area near the capital Abu Dhabi, with the first phase producing 35,000 tons before the second phase takes the project to full scale.



In 2021, the two countries also launched free trade talks, under a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which to date has not been realized.



South Korean Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in the UAE stood at $2 billion as of 2019, while the UAE’s investments in South Korea were to the tune of $637 million as of 2020, an earlier WAM report stated.

