Saudi’s King Salman authorizes agreements on energy, environmental protection

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet have authorized a raft of agreements with a number of countries in fields including energy, health and environmental protection, and to promote equal job opportunities in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

During Tuesday’s cabinet session – chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz – a dozen agreements were signed with countries including Sudan, Cuba and Sierra Leone to “build bridges of cooperation and developing them to serve common interests,” SPA reported.

In a statement to SPA following the session, Minister of State, Cabinet's Member for Shura Council Affairs, and Acting Minister of Media Dr Essam bin Saad bin Saeed said that the Cabinet reiterated welcome for the launch of the final phase of the political process in Sudan.

The Cabinet affirmed that the Kingdom continues efforts with the Sudanese people and international partners within the Quad and the Friends of Sudan Group, to achieve stability and prosperity in Sudan.

The Cabinet also considered Saudi Arabia’s participation in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan as a confirmation of solidarity with Pakistan and its people in facing the ramifications of floods and an extension of what the Kingdom has provided in support and contributions in the humanitarian field to assist affected people.

The Cabinet also welcomed the removal of COVID-19 restrictions for the 2023 Hajj season to host pre-pandemic numbers of pilgrims.

The Cabinet was briefed on a number of issues on its agenda and issued a dozen decisions including:

Authorizing the Minister of Energy - or his deputy - to discuss and sign two draft memorandums of understanding between Saudi Arabia and the governments of the Republic of Ecuador and the Republic of Colombia for cooperation in the fields of energy.

Authorizing the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture - or his deputy - to discuss and sign a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of environmental protection between the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment of the Republic of Cuba.

Approving two agreements regarding the employment of domestic workers and laborers between Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

Authorizing the Minister of Investment - or his deputy - to discuss and sign with the Indian side a draft program for framework cooperation between the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation of the Republic of India (Invest in India) to promote bilateral investment.

Approving a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in health fields between the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Approving the Kingdom's accession to the Arab agreement to regulate passenger transport on roads between and across Arab countries.

Approving a memorandum of understanding between the Public Prosecution of Saudi Arabia and the Public Prosecution of the Republic of Kenya in the field of investigation and public prosecution.

The Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing shall determine the basis for assessing municipal license issuance fees, on a (daily, weekly, monthly, and annual) basis based on his estimates in this regard.

Approving the national policy to promote the equality of opportunities and treatment in employment and occupation in Saudi Arabia.

Approving a number of promotions in the Kingdom.

