UAE says ban on single-use plastic shopping bags to take effect next year
The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced a ban on single-use plastic shopping bags to take effect next year, the latest initiative aimed at reducing pollution in the oil-rich nation.
The law would prohibit the import, production and circulation of such bags from Jan. 1, 2024, according to an announcement carried by the state news agency WAM.
A similar ban would apply to plastic cups, plates and cutlery from January 1, 2026.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The UAE, a major oil producer and the host of this year’s United Nations climate summit, has declared it aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 — a target that remains difficult to assess.
Plastic bags are known as one of the most problematic kinds of garbage, polluting streets and waterways and harming birds and marine life.
Plastic takes decades to degrade and microscopic particles have been found inside the bodies of fish, birds and other animals.
Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, imposed a ban on single-use plastics in June, and the futuristic city of Dubai began charging around 6 cents for such bags in July.
Read more:
Despite inflation concerns, Saudi and UAE consumer spending power remains high: Poll
Ozone layer on course to recover within decades in climate success
US storms bring mudslides, evacuations to California with more rain forecast
-
Saudi weather enthusiast captures rare sight of arid Mecca mountains covered in greenThe rare sight of Saudi Arabia’s arid Mecca mountains covered in greenery went viral on social media.A video shot by Saudi weather enthusiast, ... Saudi Arabia
-
European gas prices decline as mild weather curbs demandEuropean natural gas prices declined as persistent warmer-than-normal winter weather reduces demand and eases stress of the region’s energy ... Energy
-
Weather disruptions linger for US flightsWeather-related flight cancellations and delays that snarled US commercial air traffic over the holiday weekend dragged on through Monday, with ... World News