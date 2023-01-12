Almost 80,000 UAE Golden Visas issued in 2022: GDRFA

The United Arab Emirates issued 79,617 Golden Visa in all categories throughout 2022, Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) said on Wednesday.

The GDFRA processed more than 62.24 million transactions in 2022, including 46.9 million entry and exit transactions through air, land, and sea ports - up from 37.3 million transactions in 2021.

This included over 9.8 million visa transactions, around 4.5 million residency transactions, 40,642 electronic passport transactions, and 37,267 legal consultations, among others.

The UAE’s Golden Visa program is a highly sought-after long-term residence visa that is designed to attract and retain foreign talents within the country, granting people the opportunity to live, work, or study in the country. The visa also comes with many exclusive benefits, one of which includes the issuance of an entry visa for six months with multiple entries to simplify the residency process.

The Golden Visa grants long-term residency for a period of either five or ten years, offering visa holders the autonomy to reside in the country without the need for a sponsor, the ability to work outside the UAE for extended periods of time without compromising the validity of their visa status, and the capability to sponsor family members.

Investors in the public sector and real estate, entrepreneurs, outstanding specialized talents, inventors, doctors, scientists, and creatives in the field of art and culture are eligible to apply for the Golden Visa, although some other rules apply, including investment amount.

Among the GDFRA’s other accomplishments throughout 2022 was its 99 percent success rate in implementing its operational plan, with the Customer Happiness Index crossing 96 percent while the Partner Happiness Index reached 100 percent.

