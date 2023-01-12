UAE, Netherlands foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations

The United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to discuss ways to enhance the partnership between the two nations, the official Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

Hoekstra’s visit comes as the UAE marks 50 years of diplomatic relations with the Netherlands.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

With a focus on economy and trade, combatting international crime and money laundering, and strengthening energy and food security, the ministers emphasized their commitment to working together to tackle global challenges such as climate change.

They also looked forward to collaborating during the COP28 climate conference, which will take place in the UAE from November 30 to December 12.

The security and prosperity of both nations’ populations was a top priority for the relationship, which is guided by a strong belief in multilateralism and international cooperation, WAM reported.

Hoekstra praised the UAE’s non-permanent membership on the United Nations Security Council, highlighting the country’s role in the field of Women, Peace and Security and its efforts to promote regional peace.

The Netherlands also reaffirmed the importance of stability in the region and acknowledged the UAE’s right to self-defense.

Both ministers expressed their desire and commitment to deepen bilateral relations between their countries based on mutual understanding and respect of values.

The meeting was attended by Jamal Jama al-Musharakh, the UAE Ambassador to the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is among the top trading partners of the Gulf country, and the two nations are strengthening their relations in areas such as renewable energy, smart cities, and water management.

The UAE and the Netherlands have long-standing ties dating back to the 17th century, with the Dutch being among the first European countries to establish trade relations with the Gulf region.

Read more:

UAE names climate change envoy, ADNOC CEO Sultan al-Jaber President of COP28 in Dubai

Almost 80,000 UAE Golden Visas issued in 2022: GDRFA

Despite inflation concerns, Saudi and UAE consumer spending power remains high: Poll