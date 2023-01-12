UAE, Netherlands foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations
The United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to discuss ways to enhance the partnership between the two nations, the official Emirates News Agency WAM reported.
Hoekstra’s visit comes as the UAE marks 50 years of diplomatic relations with the Netherlands.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
With a focus on economy and trade, combatting international crime and money laundering, and strengthening energy and food security, the ministers emphasized their commitment to working together to tackle global challenges such as climate change.
They also looked forward to collaborating during the COP28 climate conference, which will take place in the UAE from November 30 to December 12.
The security and prosperity of both nations’ populations was a top priority for the relationship, which is guided by a strong belief in multilateralism and international cooperation, WAM reported.
Hoekstra praised the UAE’s non-permanent membership on the United Nations Security Council, highlighting the country’s role in the field of Women, Peace and Security and its efforts to promote regional peace.
The Netherlands also reaffirmed the importance of stability in the region and acknowledged the UAE’s right to self-defense.
Both ministers expressed their desire and commitment to deepen bilateral relations between their countries based on mutual understanding and respect of values.
The meeting was attended by Jamal Jama al-Musharakh, the UAE Ambassador to the Netherlands.
The Netherlands is among the top trading partners of the Gulf country, and the two nations are strengthening their relations in areas such as renewable energy, smart cities, and water management.
The UAE and the Netherlands have long-standing ties dating back to the 17th century, with the Dutch being among the first European countries to establish trade relations with the Gulf region.
Read more:
UAE names climate change envoy, ADNOC CEO Sultan al-Jaber President of COP28 in Dubai
Almost 80,000 UAE Golden Visas issued in 2022: GDRFA
Despite inflation concerns, Saudi and UAE consumer spending power remains high: Poll
-
UAE names climate change envoy, ADNOC CEO Sultan al-Jaber President of COP28 in DubaiThe UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Dr. Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber has been named the ... Gulf
-
Almost 80,000 UAE Golden Visas issued in 2022: GDRFAThe United Arab Emirates issued 79,617 Golden Visa in all categories throughout 2022, Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs ... Gulf
-
UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah receives Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal in Abu DhabiForeign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan received his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan in ... Saudi Arabia