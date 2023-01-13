UAE’s Etihad Rail makes progress on Abu Dhabi network

The UAE’s Etihad Rail has shared the progress made on the network's main line in the capital city of Abu Dhabi as the mega national network project makes headway into the new year.



Work on the line has now been completed through Al Maha Forest in Abu Dhabi, with Etihad Rail giving a snapshot of the natural landscape and wildlife they will see once the line is fully operational

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Take a look at our tracks in Al Maha Forest in Abu Dhabi, a beautiful destination to observe the rare desert dwellers. Etihad Rail took careful measures to protect the natural habitats and pic.twitter.com/VuPOsQlCVl — Etihad Rail (@Etihad_Rail) January 11, 2023

In a video shared on Twitter, Etihad Rail showed how the tracks crossed the capital’s vast desert landscape and past the forest and how the scenery would look during dusk.



“Take a look at our tracks in Al Maha Forest in Abu Dhabi, a beautiful destination to observe the rare desert dwellers,” a spokesperson for Etihad Rail tweeted on Friday.



It said careful measures had been taken to the natural habitats and wildlife through the construction of bridges, canals, and animal crossings to ensure the safety and protection of local species.



The Etihad Rail project, which will link the country’s trade, industry and population, is rapidly progressing.



More than two thirds of the line have already been constructed. Once completed, it is expected to carry millions of passengers annually between the country’s major cities by 2030.



Last June, Etihad Rail announced that its first passenger train station will be located in Fujairah and will connect 11 regions across the United Arab Emirates once completed.



It will allow passengers to travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes, and from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in 100 minutes. No start date for the passenger service has been made public to date.

The first phase of the Etihad Rail has been fully operational since 2016 and is also expected is also expected to provide a vital transport link outside of the UAE’s borders.



In September, the UAE and Oman inked a $3 billion deal to link the two GCC countries by passenger rail - connecting Abu Dhabi with Sohar to the north of Muscat.



The venture will see the two countries jointly establish an equally-owned company, Oman-Etihad Rail Company.



The newly created entity will hold an overall investment power of $3 billion to design, develop and operate a railway network connecting Sohar Port to the UAE National Rail Network.



The much-anticipated 303-km railway will primarily link Sohar to Abu Dhabi.



The passenger trains are designed to reduce travel time from Sohar to Abu Dhabi to 1 hour 40 minutes, and from Sohar to Al Ain to 47 minutes, travelling at a maximum speed of 200 km/h. Meanwhile, the freight trains will run up to 120 km/h.

Read more:

UAE’s Etihad Rail connects major freight terminal to network’s main line

UAE, Oman ink $3 bln deal to link countries by passenger train