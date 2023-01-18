Regional leaders land in Abu Dhabi to attend talks with UAE President

The United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has welcomed Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi in Abu Dhabi for regional talks.

Upon their arrival at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi, they were received by Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, were also present.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan arrived earlier in the country.

Leaders of the GCC, Egypt and Jordan will attend the fraternal consultative meeting called for by the UAE President.

During the regional summit, Sheikh Mohamed will discuss bilateral relations and various aspects of cooperation that serve stability and prosperity in the region.

