Regional leaders land in Abu Dhabi to attend talks with UAE President
The United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has welcomed Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi in Abu Dhabi for regional talks.
Upon their arrival at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi, they were received by Sheikh Mohamed.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, were also present.
King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan arrived earlier in the country.
Leaders of the GCC, Egypt and Jordan will attend the fraternal consultative meeting called for by the UAE President.
During the regional summit, Sheikh Mohamed will discuss bilateral relations and various aspects of cooperation that serve stability and prosperity in the region.
Read more:
-
UAE President, Jordan’s King Abdullah discuss fraternal relationsUAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Jordan’s King Abdullah II discussed on Wednesday bilateral cooperation at Al Shati Palace in Abu ... Gulf
-
South Korea President to make state visit to UAE, meet Sheikh Mohamed bin ZayedSouth Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during an official visit from Saturday.The two ... Gulf
-
UAE names climate change envoy, ADNOC CEO Sultan al-Jaber President of COP28 in DubaiThe UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Dr. Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber has been named the ... Gulf