South Korean President visits Dubai’s Museum of the Future

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Dubai’s iconic Museum of the Future during his first official state visit to the United Arab Emirates, the official Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

President Yoon was greeted by Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Emirates airline group Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, among other senior officials.

During his tour of the Museum, which showcases various aspects of humanity’s future including technologies that are shaping our collective future, Yoon was briefed on the Museum’s initiatives and objectives. These include providing a global platform for future-driven institutions and serving as an international think tank in partnership with specialized research institutions to study current and future challenges.

“The Museum of the Future inspires the world to build a better future for humanity and presents a new vision for the future,” Yoon said.

He also emphasized the importance of international efforts and partnerships in finding solutions for global challenges through science and technology, and noted that the strategic partnership between the Republic of Korea and the UAE is set to grow in the future.

Yoon also participated in a panel discussion on the role of science and innovation in shaping humanity’s future, which explored new opportunities for collaboration between the UAE and the Republic of Korea. The panel included government officials and leaders from the local technology and education sectors.

The president’s visit to the UAE reflects the shared vision of the two countries to promote the values of tolerance, peace and cooperation, and their belief in the importance of imagining and designing the future in order to proactively prepare for it.

The two nations have strengthened their strategic partnership in recent years with increased cooperation in various governmental, economic, scientific and technological sectors, and particularly in the space sector, such as the successful launch of DubaiSat 1 project jointly developed by scientists and engineers from the UAE and the Republic of Korea in 2009.

Yoon’s official state visit to the UAE kicked off on Sunday when he arrived in Abu Dhabi and was welcomed at the Qasr Al Watan where he was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the UAE’s President.

After his visit to the Museum of the Future, Yoon left the UAE and was seen off by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, the UAE’s Minister of Culture and Youth Noura bin Mohammed al-Kaabi, and UAE Ambassador to South Korea Abdullah Saif Ali al-Nuaimi.

