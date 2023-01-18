UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah unveils COP28’s official logo

The United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed has unveiled the official logo for the COP28 climate conference which is set to take place later this year, the official Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The COP28 summit, which is set to take place in Dubai’s Expo City from November 30 to December 12, aims to bring global leaders together to discuss and implement solutions to address the pressing issue of climate change.

Everybody is an important part of our response to #ClimateChange. We are all inhabitants of 'One World’ and our logo represents the many elements that must unite towards action.



Let’s all join the #PathwaytoCOP28 #COP28UAE @ABZayed pic.twitter.com/UeEy7Zmc3w — COP28 UAE (@COP28_UAE) January 17, 2023

The logo, which was unveiled by COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan al-Jaber, is based on the concept of “One World” and features a spherical design in light and dark green.

The design includes a collection of diverse icons, including people, renewable energy technologies, wildlife and nature, all encapsulated in one globe.

The imagery represents the wealth of humanity’s natural and technological resources, and emphasizes the need for innovation across all sectors to drive inclusive and transformational sustainable development.

“We live in one world, a world where we need to collaborate and cooperate like never before to make the transformational progress needed to reach the Paris Agreement. COP28 will be a COP for Action and a COP for all, bringing together the global north and south and leaving no one behind,” al-Jaber said,

The COP28 logo will be applied across all COP28 branding, including the newly launched website and on-site at Expo City Dubai. The conference will also feature a dynamic animation of the logo that brings the logo and its story to life on digital media.

COP28 UAE Presidency has also announced the appointment of a diverse leadership team that will work closely with the UNFCCC and the COP27 Presidency to champion an inclusive and comprehensive agenda for the global climate summit.

“COP28 in the UAE will seek to find global consensus so that we can go further and faster and move from goals to getting it done,” the COP28 President-Designate added.

The climate conference is expected to attract world leaders, policymakers, and experts from various sectors to discuss and create actionable solutions to address the pressing issue of climate change, and to find global consensus to move forward and achieve the goal set by Paris agreement.

Read more:

COP28 President-designate al-Jaber reaffirms UAE’s commitment to IRENA mission

South Korean President visits Dubai’s Museum of the Future

UAE and South Korea issue Joint Declaration on Climate Action