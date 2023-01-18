UAE president meets with regional leaders to discuss ties, deepen cooperation

The United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met on Wednesday with the leaders of Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt to discuss brotherly relations and deepen cooperation.

The meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, aimed to “solidify and deepen cooperation in all fields that serve development, prosperity and stability in the region [via] joint efforts and regional integration,” state news agency WAM reported.

The talks, which saw Sheikh Mohamed meet with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, was held under the title “Prosperity and Stability in the Region.”

The leaders discussed regional and international developments as well as political, economic and security challenges which the region faces.

“They also reaffirmed the importance of adhering to the [principles] of good neighbourliness, respecting sovereignty [of other countries] and not interfering in [states’] internal affairs,” WAM added.



