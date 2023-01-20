UAE President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Ukraine war developments with Zelenskyy

The UAE President reviewed the latest developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, over a phone call, discussed issues of mutual concern and underscored the UAE’s humanitarian approach to the conflict, the Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

The UAE leader reportedly highlighted the importance of continuing communication and talks to find political solutions to the Ukrainian crisis.

He reiterated the UAE’s support in reaching a “political solution that puts an end to the crisis and re-establishes security, stability and peace,” according to the WAM report.

Sheikh Mohamed also offered condolences over the death of Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and other officials who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.

“I had a conversation with the President of the United Arab Emirates. I noted the level of cooperation achieved and thanked for the support in the UN. I informed Mr. President about the opportunities that will be opened by the implementation of our Peace Formula and the components of the formula that we can implement together. And I am grateful for the support of these efforts of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy was quoted as saying during a virtual speech on Thursday.

Fighting continued to be intense in the strategic industrial region known as the Donbas on Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia, Ukrainian military officials said on Thursday night.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russian forces shelled the town of Bakhmut, Russia’s main target in Donetsk province, which combined with Luhansk province forms the Donbas.

Soledar, about 20 km (12 miles) from Bakhmut, also came under fire - Russian forces say they control Soledar, while Ukrainian sources say their military is still fighting in Soledar.

