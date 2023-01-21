India customs officials arrest traveler from Oman over $100k smuggled gold

Indian customs officials have seized almost 1,800 grams of gold worth more than $100,000 from a passenger traveling from Oman.

The undeclared gold was found concealed in a mixer, Delhi Customs reported on Twitter.

“Air customs have arrested one Indian national passenger returning from Muscat after six irregular shaped gold pieces weight around 1749 grams valued at Rs85.5 Lakhs ($105,586.51) was found concealed in a mixer. The said smuggled gold has been seized and further investigations are on(going),” the tweet said.

Officials said they regularly catch passengers trying to smuggle gold into the country.

In November, Indian customs officials seized almost 7,000 grams of gold worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from three passengers traveling into Delhi from Sharjah, in the UAE.

The undeclared gold concealed as chemical paste and worth about $358,000 was found in seven pouches hidden in handbags.

The gold was found in possession of three passengers who had landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In July, officials seized almost 1,000 grams of gold concealed in the piping of a seat from an aircraft which had flown into Delhi from Abu Dhabi.

The undeclared gold paste worth about $55,000 was found concealed on the plane which had landed in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

