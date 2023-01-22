Three Kuwaiti ports resume operations after suspension due to bad weather

Kuwait Ports Authority resumed maritime operations at three ports on Sunday after suspending them temporarily earlier in the day due to bad weather, the state news agency KUNA reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Operations were suspended at the ports of Shuwaikh, Shuaiba, and Doha earlier today “due to low level of horizontal visibility”, the agency added citing a statement.

Read more:

Kuwait’s Al Zour offers more low-sulfur fuel oil for Feb-April

Turkey's Baykar to deliver drones to Kuwait in $370 million deal

Rare hailstorm hits Kuwait, one of the hottest countries on Earth