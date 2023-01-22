Theme
Three Kuwaiti ports resume operations after suspension due to bad weather

Kuwait Ports Authority resumed maritime operations at three ports on Sunday after suspending them temporarily earlier in the day due to bad weather, the state news agency KUNA reported.

Operations were suspended at the ports of Shuwaikh, Shuaiba, and Doha earlier today “due to low level of horizontal visibility”, the agency added citing a statement.

