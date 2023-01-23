Dubai building demolition shakes nearby areas, no ‘earthquake’ reported

The demolition of the Dubai Pearl, a project that was under construction near The Palm, shook nearby areas including Dubai Media City where those in the area reported what they say felt like an “earthquake.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Please tell me I’m not the only one who felt this massive #earthquake in #Dubai Location: Dubai Media City,” Twitter user Pooja Sharma Kautia wrote.

Please tell me I’m not the only one who felt this massive #earthquake in #Dubai

Location: Dubai Media City — Pooja Sharma Kautia (@PSKautia) January 23, 2023

“I think we just had a #earthquake in #dubai - anyone else feel their building shake?” Sonny Sangha asked on his Twitter account.

I think we just had a #earthquake in #dubai - anyone else feel their building shake? pic.twitter.com/n83nqQwwjX — Sonny Sangha (@SonnySangha) January 23, 2023

According to TimeOut Dubai, which confirmed the demolition, “The initial plans [for the Dubai Pearl] involved four towers with 1,490 apartments, seven five-star hotels, over 60 restaurants and a 1,600-seat theatre.”



The project is located near Dubai Media City, Internet City and Knowledge Village.

The news of the demolition soon spread on social media putting people at rest.



“It seems the Dubai Pearl was just demolished, leading to many think it was an earthquake across the lower part of the city,” Twitter user William Mullally wrote.

Aftershocks of earthquakes in nearby Iran have been felt in the UAE in recent years. In 2021, people reported feeling aftershocks of two earthquakes in Iran in Dubai and other emirates. While in 2022, an earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude struck near southern Iran and was also felt in the UAE, according to social media posts.

Read more:

Tremors from Iran earthquake felt in the UAE

Aftershocks of two earthquakes in Iran felt in the UAE, eastern Saudi Arabia