Man arrested for raping, burning pregnant Filipina expat in Kuwait

Kuwaiti security forces managed on Sunday to arrest a suspect for raping and killing a Filipina expat, the interior ministry announced on Twitter.



“After less than 24 hours… criminal security forces managed to resolve the case… where the accused [person] has been detained,” the tweet said. “Investigations continue to determine the circumstances of the incident and legal action in this regard will be taken.”



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The arrest came one day after a burnt body was found along al-Salimi road on Saturday. It was also noted that the victim’s skull was smashed, Al Arabiya reported.



The woman was reportedly raped, killed and then burned.



The victim’s fingerprints were used to help determine her identity.



Al Arabiya, citing Kuwaiti newspaper al-Rai, reported that the autopsy showed the woman was pregnant.



The investigations reportedly revealed that the crime was committed “by a juvenile who raped the [woman] and burnt her body.”



The suspect reportedly confessed to committing the crime during investigations.



Read more:



Three Kuwaiti ports resume operations after suspension due to bad weather



Kuwait says it missed methane leak spotted by satellite



Google Cloud to support Kuwait’s digitization drive

Advertisement