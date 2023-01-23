Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An aerial view shows Kuwait City. Picture taken with a drone in in Kuwait City, Kuwait March 16, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
An aerial view shows Kuwait City. Picture taken with a drone in in Kuwait City, Kuwait March 16, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Man arrested for raping, burning pregnant Filipina expat in Kuwait

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Kuwaiti security forces managed on Sunday to arrest a suspect for raping and killing a Filipina expat, the interior ministry announced on Twitter.

“After less than 24 hours… criminal security forces managed to resolve the case… where the accused [person] has been detained,” the tweet said. “Investigations continue to determine the circumstances of the incident and legal action in this regard will be taken.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The arrest came one day after a burnt body was found along al-Salimi road on Saturday. It was also noted that the victim’s skull was smashed, Al Arabiya reported.

The woman was reportedly raped, killed and then burned.

The victim’s fingerprints were used to help determine her identity.

Al Arabiya, citing Kuwaiti newspaper al-Rai, reported that the autopsy showed the woman was pregnant.

The investigations reportedly revealed that the crime was committed “by a juvenile who raped the [woman] and burnt her body.”

The suspect reportedly confessed to committing the crime during investigations.

Read more:

Three Kuwaiti ports resume operations after suspension due to bad weather

Kuwait says it missed methane leak spotted by satellite

Google Cloud to support Kuwait’s digitization drive

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size