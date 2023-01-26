Dubai’s Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed welcomes baby daughter Shaikha.

Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed has welcomed a baby girl on January 25, into the world, making her the newest member of Dubai’s royal family.

Several royals took to social media to congratulate Sheikh Maktoum on the birth of his baby girl.His brother, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, shared a post on Instagram revealing the baby’s name: Shaikha.

Sheikh Maktoum, who is also the United Arab Emirates’ deputy prime minister and the country’s finance minister, now has three daughters – Shaikha, Hind, and Latifa – with his wife Sheikha Maryam bint Butti.

