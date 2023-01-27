Saudi Arabia, UAE send Republic Day wishes to India, expat population holds events

Leaders from the Gulf countries of Saudi Arabia and the UAE sent well wishes to their Indian counterparts on the occasion of the South Asian nation’s Republic Day.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz sent a cable of congratulation to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his best felicitations and wished the President constant good health and happiness and the government and people of the Republic of India steady progress and prosperity,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also shared similar greetings with the Indian President.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh held an event attended by 700 guests where patriotic songs and cultural performances by school students were featured, preceded by an unfurling of the flag and address by the Ambassador.

#RepublicDay2023 celebrated with great enthusiasm & large Indian community participation in Riyadh today. Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan unfurled the Tiranga & read out the address to the Nation by Hon'ble President of India.#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/eWIVo4fL14 — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) January 26, 2023

The iconic Kingdom Tower in Riyadh lit up in the colors of the Indian flag – saffron, white and green – to mark the 74th anniversary of the occasion.

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also sent his message of congratulations on Thursday, the Emirates News Agency reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the UAE’s Vice President and ruler of Dubai sent similar messages to both the Indian President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Landmarks including the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa and the ADNOC tower both lit up in the tricolor.

نضيء الليلة #برج_خليفة احتفالاً بجمهورية الهند، متمنين لهم الرخاء والتقدّم والازدهار.#BurjKhalifa

lights up in celebration of India’s Republic Day. Wishing its people prosperity and peace pic.twitter.com/4RO5bJf739 — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) January 26, 2023

Various events took place across the emirates, from a flag unfurling at the Indian Embassy in Dubai to a reception held at the Palm Jumeirah by the Consulate General of India - Dubai welcoming numerous consul generals and the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani al-Zeyoudi.

HE @ThaniAlZeyoudi UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, senior representatives of UAE Govt, members of Diplomatic community joined CG Dr. Aman Puri at 74th Republic Day Reception held at Taj Exotica, the Palm Dubai today



An evening filled with 🇮🇳 Traditions and Culture. pic.twitter.com/fGsv6wctlo — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) January 26, 2023

Other Gulf states including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman also held similar activities.

Newly elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter to wish “dear friend Modi and the people of India” his well wishes on the occasion. “I am certain the already close bond between our countries will continue to grow stronger with every passing year,” he added.

To my dear friend Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the people of India, I would like to congratulate you and offer my best wishes on India's 74th Republic Day.

I am certain the already close bond between our countries will continue to grow stronger with every passing year. https://t.co/JTdFmLjUWZ — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 26, 2023

This year, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi joined India’s President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the annual military parade celebrating the south-Asian nation’s Republic Day.

He is the first major world leader to visit India in a year the government is eagerly preparing to host the G20 summit for the first time.

Watch: #Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi joins #India’s President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the guest of honor to mark India's 74th Republic Day with a colorful parade and military show.#RepublicDay2023https://t.co/ZzmcQFQy0O pic.twitter.com/aiYFfrLBsc — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 26, 2023

The parade celebrates the anniversary of the day the country’s secular Constitution came into effect in 1950. India showcased its military and cultural diversity in the colorful event at the revamped colonial avenue, with a contingent of the Egyptian armed forces and an increased participation of women contingents.

