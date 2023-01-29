New GCC Secretary General to assume duties on February 1

Kuwait’s Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi will begin his duties as Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) this week, current Secretary General Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf announced Sunday.



Al-Hajraf congratulated the newly appointed head in a statement on Sunday, wishing him success in his mission and in working to achieve further cooperation among the GCC countries.



Al-Budaiwi is expected to take on the new position on February 1, the statement added.



Al-Budaiwi has a bachelors’ degree in Mass Communications from the University of Utah in 1991 and received a Diploma in Diplomatic Studies from the University of Oxford in 1993.



Throughout his career, the newly appointed secretary general occupied several diplomatic positions, including being appointed as Kuwait’s ambassador to the US between 2022 and 2023.



Among the positions he had assumed, al-Budaiwi headed Kuwait’s mission to the European Union between 2017 and 2022 and headed the country’s mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) between 2016 and 2022.



Al-Hajraf said that al-Budaiwi’s diplomatic career “will without any doubt strengthen the regional and international position of the GCC and will preserve the gains achieved by the council so far and will work towards further achievements to serve the member states and the people of the Cooperation Council.”



