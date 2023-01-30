UAE President postpones official trip to Pakistan due to weather conditions

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed postponed his visit to Pakistan due to weather conditions in the country, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

Sheikh Mohamed was scheduled to make an official visit on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation between his country and Pakistan, according to WAM.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In lieu of the visit, Sheikh Mohammed and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif spoke on the phone and agreed that another visit would be organized as soon as possible, WAM reported.

Relations between the two countries date back to 1971, with Pakistan being one of the first countries to recognize the UAE as a nation. Since then, their ties have since evolved into wide-ranging cooperation in various regions and the Gulf country has become a major donor of economic relief and financial aid to Pakistan.

Read more:

Blast in mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar, at least 90 wounded

Ten children killed in Pakistan when their boat capsized, police say

Pakistan govt lifts petrol, diesel prices before visit by IMF mission