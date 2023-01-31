Have the fees of the Pakistani passport increased in the UAE? Officials respond

Reports recently spread across social media platforms claiming that Pakistani passport issuance and renewal fees have been increased for Pakistani citizens in the UAE.

However, Pakistan’s Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP), denied such reports.

It said: “Some fake news about the increase in Machine Readable Passport Fees is circulating on social media. It is clarified that there is no increased in the existing passport fee structure.”

The DGIP added: “The department has recently fixed and announced the fee for the newly introduced e-Passport. It will be applicable only for the ordinary e-passport when its issuance will be launched throughout the country, while the fee for the Machine Readable Passport (MRP) will remain the same as previously.”

On Sunday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior launched e-passports and issued a breakdown of its fees which varies depending on its category and period, as well as whether the application is normal or urgent.

The newly announced fees ranged from 9,000 to 40,500 rupees ($34 to $151).

