Fair ride malfunction in Oman injures seven children, one woman

A fair ride malfunction in Oman’s capital Muscat has left seven children and one woman injured on Tuesday.

The injuries ranged from “medium to light,” according to a statement from Oman’s Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority.

Advertisement

I hope that all the children and adults involved in this terrible accident will be back to full health quickly, and that there will be a thorough investigation as to why this kind of horrific and avoidable mistake could happen, and thank God that no lives were lost #muscatnights pic.twitter.com/a3pOAt5BPJ — Amelia German (@AmeliaGerman1) February 1, 2023

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The incident took place at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center during the Muscat Nights festival.

While the investigation is underway, Muscat Municipality in a three-part statement said that a technical defect caused the accident.

“There are no serious injuries,” the statement affirmed, adding that out of the eight cases, six have returned home while two have been “referred for further examinations.”

Muscat Municipality regrets what occurred as a result of a technical defect in one of the games at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.



An investigation is underway, damages are assessed and necessary measures are taken. pic.twitter.com/psglF7K5VJ — لــيالي مسقط (@MuscatNightsOm) January 31, 2023

Some social media users called on authorities to ensure the safety of rides at the event.

Country-wide laws surrounding safety and security at such events are strict and thoroughly followed up by authorities.

Although rare, a handful of incidents have occurred in the last decade. In 2016, an expatriate boy who fell from a ride at a Muscat amusement park, Marah Land, succumbed to his injuries. An employee was also critically injured.

Oman-neighbor UAE, which also shares stringent safety laws at fairs and events, has some incidents on record.

The latest incident saw passengers on a tall attraction at the annual Global Village fair stranded after the ride malfunctioned, according to local media reports.

The 85-meter ride stopped mid-air, with videos showing the riders being rescued by a crane.

In 2019, an unnamed amusement park in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi was fined $21,780 (AED 80,000) after a young Emirati girl was injured after falling six meters.

The latest fatal accident on record, in 2013, happened when a rod from the ferris wheel at Global Village dropped and killed a man on the ground. The incident resulted in the fun fair being shut for an extended period.

Read more:

Unexplained leak from docked Soyuz spacecraft cancels Russian ISS spacewalk: NASA

Prime Minister Modi orders extensive investigation into deadly India bridge collapse

49 boys drown in Pakistan boating accident