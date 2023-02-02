Expo City Dubai unveils three new attractions for visitors

Expo City Dubai, the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, has unveiled three new exhibitions, "Stories of Nations," that celebrate the participant pavilions of the event.

The exhibitions, located in the Opportunity, Mobility, and Sustainability Districts, showcase highlights from the event, as well as new stories and experiences.

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak al-Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, unveiled the exhibitions on Wednesday and highlighted their importance in honoring the over 200 nations and international organizations that contributed to the success of the event.

The exhibitions feature a variety of memorabilia and artifacts, including sculptures, musical instruments, textiles, and more, all centered around the themes of Our Moment in Time, Our Endless Imagination, and Our Wonderful World.

Sheikh Nahayan said that the exhibitions are a way of paying tribute to the power of collaboration and honoring the 192 countries that participated in Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Expo 2020 Dubai was a celebration of cultures, ideas, and innovation – a time when the world came together to share their experiences and achievements. For the first time in World Expo history, each country had its own pavilion, offering every nation the opportunity to share their own unique experiences with millions of visitors, opening their minds, changing their perspectives and inspiring them to create a better future.”

He said the new attractions gives “a glimpse into some of the unforgettable, iconic moments that took place, curating the story of our shared humanity across different themes and paying tribute to the power of collaboration.”

The exhibitions are included in the $32 one-day attractions pass or can be purchased separately for $13. The exhibitions are open daily from 10am to 6pm and are free for children aged 12 and under and people of determination.

The rebranded Expo City Dubai reopened last year on October 1 - marking one year since the Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed the world to the emirate, going on to notch up more than 20 million visits during its six month-run.

The site will eventually also feature offices, leisure facilities, food and entertainment venues, sports facilities, and a mall.

Much of Expo City Dubai’s public realm will be open and is free to visit. Visitors can choose to walk, while buggies, the Expo Explorer, eScooters and eBikes (which are paid services) are also available.

