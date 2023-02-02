UAE envoy to UN Lana Nusseibeh named 2023 Counter-Terrorism Committee chair

Lana Nusseibeh, the Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the UN has been named the new chair of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee.

The seasoned diplomat has served as the UAE Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN since 2013.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

She was the Assistant Minister for Political Affairs since February 2021 and the non-resident Ambassador of the UAE to Grenada since November 2017.

Before her appointment as the UN envoy, Nusseibeh served with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, where she established the ministry’s Policy Planning Department in 2009 and was its first director for three years.

In 2017, she was awarded the UAE Prime Minister’s Government Excellence Award.

Nusseibeh has earned a BA (Hons) in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA with Distinction in Israeli and Jewish Diaspora Studies from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

The Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) was established in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks against the US in 2001. Last year, India’s Permanent Ambassador to United Nations Ruchira Kamboj chaired the CTC.

The department works on a wide range of global concerns including countering the financing of terrorism border security and arms trafficking, human rights, countering violent extremism and terrorist narratives, and more.

Located in a region prone to conflict, from Iran to Iraq, the UAE makes one part of the GCC group of countries that share a long history of peace and security. It routinely strives to combat extremist ideologies and terrorism in the form of tackling groups including ISIS and al-Qaeda.

One such instance is the establishment of the Sawab Centre by the UAE and the US in March 2015, which hosts an interactive online messaging initiative to support the efforts of the Global Coalition against Daesh in its fight against extremism and terrorism.

It has passed numerous laws from combatting cybercrimes in 2012 to anti-money laundering and financing of terrorism laws in 2018. It continues to work with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to polish laws and regulation to prevent terrorism.

Read more:

UAE names climate change envoy, ADNOC CEO Sultan al-Jaber President of COP28 in Dubai

Biden reaffirms US support for UAE against terrorism, one year since Houthi attacks

UAE reiterates call to end Russia-Ukraine war through diplomacy, dialogue