UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss boosting cooperation in call

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed boosting cooperation with Iraq in a call with Prime Minister Shiaa’ al-Sudani on Friday.

The two leaders discussed “various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the two countries, and ways of developing them to achieve their common interests,” according to an Emirates News Agency report.

The duo also reportedly reviewed issues of mutual concern, stressing their mutual keenness to continue consultations.

The call comes a day after Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Baghdad and held a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein underlining the essential role Iraq plays in strengthening stability in the region.

Prince Faisal arrived on an official visit to Baghdad for talks on enhancing strategic ties on Thursday.

Also last month, US President Joe Biden’s top White House adviser on the Middle East, Brett McGurk, made stops in Iraq and Jordan. He reportedly met the Iraqi Prime Minister.

Iraq, which is trying to move past four decades of war and unrest, is plagued by endemic corruption.

Late January, the country’s central bank governor was relieved of his duties as the local currency continued to fall against the dollar. Mustafa Ghaleb Mukhif’s departure as head of the Central Bank of Iraq came after the market value of Iraq’s dinar fell against the greenback in recent months.

